A deemster has told a young man caught up in drug dealing he is ‘a complete and utter idiot’ but had decided to give him a second chance.
Stephen George Shimmin, previously known as Reeder, received two packages in the post containing large amounts of cannabis, but they were intercepted by Customs and Excise officers.
Shimmin, now 20, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in importing cannabis.
Robert Kane, prosecuting, told the court that on January 3, 2025, customs officers opened a suspect package at a Douglas post office. Inside was 592.5g of herbal cannabis with a street value of £11,870.
Another package sent from Thailand was also intercepted at post office headquarters a couple of days earlier, on December 31, 2024. It contained 999g of cannabis with a street value of £19,980.
Both packages were addressed to a Stephen Duggan, which was an alias used by Shimmin.
The defendant then moved to the UK and was finally arrested on September 15, 2025, for the first offence when he handed himself in to police. He was further arrested the following month for the second offence.
Shimmin told police he was asked to receive the packages in return for £700. While he knew they contained something illegal, he claimed not to have known it was cannabis.
Shimmin said he was vulnerable and homeless at the time and it was a choice of accepting the packages or stealing food.
In mitigation, advocate Stephen Wood said a social enquiry report shows the probation service is keen to work with Shimmin ‘to give him a second chance’ and that he also wants the help. Shimmin has been offered a place at Tromode House.
Mr Wood said: ‘With my client there was sofa surfing and homelessness and he has been dealing with mental health difficulties.
‘He would be under the watchful eye of probation and he is keen to work with them.’
Deemster Sandeep Kainth told Shimmin he was willing to give him a chance.
He told Shimmin: ‘What a complete and utter idiot you have been. Those who bring cannabis into the Island deserve to be punished.
‘The view I often hear is that “it’s only cannabis” but what people don’t understand is that sustained use can put people at significant risk of mental illness. It can cause schizophrenia, which is with you for life.’
But Deemster Kainth accepted Shimmin was a vulnerable young man with complex issues and that he had suffered a horrible upbringing.
He handed Shimmin a 20-month prison sentence but decided to suspend it for 20 months with supervision.
He told Shimmin: ‘You have been given a chance by me. You are the author of your own future. Don’t fall into bad habits, get led astray or be tempted by drugs.’
Shimmin responded by saying: ‘Thank you for this second chance, I really appreciate it.’