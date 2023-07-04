A care home in the south of the island has delivered a memory and silk-painting workshop to its residents.
Running weekly for two months, the project was funded by the Isle of Man Arts Council and the John Nicholson Foundation.
Local artists Debra Tracey and Val Galpin visited the Silverdale Care Home, with support from community champion Angela Souter.
Both artists are members of The Creative Network, which was established in 2012 to raise the profile and appreciation of art in the Isle of Man, and now represents more than 60 artists .
The reason for the visit to the Ballasalla care home was that the network believe it is imperative that they include members of the community who are unable to access the workshops held at various sites around the island.
Rushen Abbey was the main focus of the art and memory project, and following the two months of work at Silverdale Care Home, a sculpture is set to be created by Debra inspired by the memories evoked at the workshops.
The sculpture, which is being supported by Manx Lottery funding, will be sited at Monk’s Bridge in Ballasalla upon completion.
Residents of the care home learnt various tales about Rushen Abbey, a former abbey in Ballasalla which originally housed monks.
Using resources from the Manx Wildlife Trust and Manx National Heritage, designs were specifically created for the participants, ensuring that neither dementia nor visual impairment would be a barrier to participation.
Small silk paintings of strawberries, birds, bugs and flowers were created, which the residents now display proudly in their rooms.
In addition, a single piece of silk was created with everyone, and completed by the artist, and included names of the fields where the fruit was grown during the heights of Rushen Abbey’s strawberry years.
The Creative Network is about to launch its herring art trail, which will run along the Silverburn River in Ballasalla, and residents of Silverdale Care decorated two herring to be included in the trail.
Debra is going to video the trail and share it with the residents at the home.
Manager of Silverdale Care Home, Ana Calado, said: ‘The inclusion of our residents at Silverdale Care in the Silverdale Art Trail project was what we consider a success.
‘Residents that have joined the project on a weekly basis have loved every minute of it.
‘Debra did carefully plan all the activities according to our residents’ capabilities and ensured that they were supported throughout, which in fact allowed them to thoroughly enjoy the various activities they took part in and use their various senses.’