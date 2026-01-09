A road in Ballasalla is set to shut for six hours later this month to allow for overhead line works.
The closure, on Ballasalla Main Road, is set to begin at 9am on Saturday, January 31 and the road will not open again until 3pm later that day.
This means that access to the Main Road from Bridge Road (towards Rushen Abbey) and Station Road (towards the Whitestone pub) will be unavailable for those six hours.
Orrisdale Road in Ballasalla is also set to be closed between January 19 and February 22.
The Department of Infrastructure are set to undertake highway resurfacing works, although the road will be temporarily re-opened on Friday, January 30 at 4pm until 9am on Monday, February 2.