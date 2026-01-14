If you’ve been planning a cheeky pint or a cosy meal at the Whitestone in Ballasalla, you’ll have to wait a little longer.
Okell’s Inns has confirmed that the village favourite is now closed for refurbishment and will remain so until the end of February.
The pub is set to get a stylish new look, with a refreshed bar area and an exciting new menu celebrating local ingredients.
Despite the makeover, Okell’s has assured customers that the pub will remain very much the village gem everyone knows and loves.
The team has encouraged locals to ‘watch this space for regular updates’ and sneak peeks of the work as it progresses.
While the Whitestone is closed, Ballasalla residents will need to travel further afield for a pint or a bite to eat.
The pub has a long history, dating back to at least 1812 when it was run by William Kinley.
Originally, it was popular with farmers visiting the adjoining cattle mart and with tourists visiting nearby Rushen Abbey, as it was then the only licensed house in the village.
Over the years, the building has been extended into adjoining properties, adding to its character and charm.
In an interesting move, the Whitestone is also inviting locals to contribute recipes for the post-refurbishment menu.
From Betty’s legendary fish pie to Dave’s sticky toffee pudding, the pub is asking residents to submit their favourite dishes via a QR code, which can be found on Okell’s Inns Facebook page, by Friday, January 30.
Successful entries could feature as a Whitestone special, and if enough recipes are received, a Whitestone Recipe Book packed with local favourites will be created.