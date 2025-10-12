Paulina Kurzydlowska has been unveiled as the winner of the 2025 John Nicholson Foundation Bursary Award.
In her application, Paulina said: ‘I intend to use the bursary from the John Nicholson Foundation to fund canvas and stretchers for the creation of new paintings.
She is pictured with Mark Gilson, chair of the John Nicholson Foundation.
The Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann established the John Nicholson Foundation in 1991. It is a company limited by guarantee and a registered Isle of Man charity, created to support students in the advancement of the visual arts. Each year, the foundation makes a bursary award to assist a local artist.