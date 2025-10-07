Aastha Vakil, a 10-year-old singer who divides her time between Mumbai, London, and the Isle of Man, has released a new single titled Invincible, now available on all major streaming platforms.
Recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, Invincible is Vakil’s latest single following earlier releases ‘Believe In Yourself’ and ‘Shine’.
The track was released globally on Monday (October 6), and all proceeds will support children’s mental health charities in the UK and the Isle of Man, including the Isle of Man Children’s Centre.
Aastha’s work combines artistic talent with a focus on youth mental health, making her one of the youngest voices advocating for these issues in the island and further abroad.
Back in October last year, Aastha released ‘Believe in Yourself’ and recorded the music video at Ballakermeen High School.
The song aimed to promote children's mental health awareness through the ‘Believe In Yourself campaign’, and empower children to ‘develop resilience and self-belief’.
The campaign also looked to encourage young people to share Aastha’s music, share their own experiences of overcoming adversity, join forces with local schools and organisations to raise awareness of bullying and donate to worthwhile causes.
Aastha’s personal website reads: ‘Aastha Vakil is a rising star in the music world, known for her soulful voice and heartfelt compositions.
‘Her journey as an artist has taken her across continents, allowing her to blend diverse cultural influences into her unique sound.’
She is currently collaborating with Isle of Man-based creative company Staardom Ltd, which is supporting the global campaign for ‘Invincible’.
The single and teaser can be accessed online through major streaming platforms. To watch the lyric video, you can visit https://youtu.be/WudwZ-9YSUs?si=lh78_rzwvnl8-fPp
Additional updates and behind-the-scenes content are available on her official Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aastha_vakil?igsh=NXd4ang0enY2ZTh6&utm_source=qr