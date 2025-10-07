A University College Isle of Man (UCM) engineering student, Ryan Christian has been awarded the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Merseyside and Western Cheshire Local Network Prize (which the island is part of) for student excellence.
It recognises Ryan’s outstanding commitment and performance in engineering studies at a non-accredited educational institution.
The award celebrates students who are pursuing courses within the IET’s broad scope of interest, such as electrical, mechanical and systems engineering, at higher or further education establishments that are not formally accredited by the IET.
Ryan’s achievement exemplifies the spirit of the award, which aims to spotlight emerging talent across diverse learning environments.
Ryan began his engineering journey on UCM’s Technicals in Engineering Diploma course, where his passion for the subject quickly became evident.
Driven by a desire to enter the industry, he successfully secured an apprenticeship with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, combining hands-on experience with academic study.
He continues to balance work and education through an apprenticeship and is on track to complete his Higher National Certificate in engineering next academic year.
Sam Warren, head of the environment and sustainability faculty, said: ‘Throughout his studies, Ryan has demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism.
‘His attendance and punctuality have been exemplary, and his academic performance has been consistently strong.
‘Known for his quiet confidence and determination, Ryan approaches challenges with a practical mindset and a genuine enthusiasm for applying theoretical knowledge to real-world problems - both in his work and personal interests.’
Ruth Watterson, IET education officer for the Isle of Man, added: ‘Ryan’s commitment to personal and professional growth, combined with his reliability and technical aptitude, made him a standout candidate for this award.
‘He embodies the values we seek to promote through this prize - integrity, curiosity, and a passion for engineering.’
As part of the award, Ryan received a certificate of achievement and a monetary prize.