Business Isle of Man has relaunched its ‘Winter Event Scheme’, offering enhanced financial support to hospitality, leisure and retail venues across the island.
Running from October 1 to March 31 next year, the initiative aims to boost footfall and local spending during the quieter winter months.
The scheme now provides up to 80% funding toward eligible event costs, capped at £2,000 - an increase from the previous £1,500 limit.
Venues can apply for support to host a range of in-house events, including quiz nights, open-mic sessions, drama performances, workshops, indoor markets, and film screenings.
Eligible expenses include entertainment, equipment hire, marketing, venue preparation, and travel and accommodation for visiting performers. Applications must be submitted directly by the venue.
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston commented: ‘The Winter Event Scheme continues to be a vital support mechanism for island businesses during the quieter trading period.
‘By increasing the maximum funding available for applicants, we’re encouraging venues to be creative and proactive in engaging their communities.
‘Aligning with the Local Economy Strategy vision, these efforts not only stimulate demand but also contribute to the vibrancy and sustainability of our city and towns. I look forward to seeing the variety of events that businesses will bring to life this winter.’
Stephen Ball, general manager at the Mannin Hotel, praised the scheme after using it to host a series of tribute nights.
He said: ‘The funding assisted with the logistics of bringing acts and equipment over from the UK, which was crucial to delivering the events to a high standard.
‘As a result, we were able to host more events than we could have managed independently.’
Businesses interested in applying or seeking more information are encouraged to visit the Business Isle of Man website or contact the team at [email protected]