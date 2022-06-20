Artists create work from their experience

A new arts therapy group has put its first collection of art works on display.

Some of the artists from the new group ‘Experts by Experience’ put several original pieces of colourful art work on display at the Loch Methodist Church for one day last week.

Organised by Manx Care, Experts by Experience is a group of around 15 individuals who either use or have used the island’s mental health services, along with members of Manx Care’s mental health team.

Its aim is to use the skills and lived experience of members to enhance the range of mental health services provided on the island.

Tania Linden, head of operations for adult mental health services, said: ‘The formation of the Experts by Experience group is really exciting because we know that some of the most impactful recovery work can be achieved when people with lived experience of mental health issues work with mental health practitioners to support others facing their own personal mental health challenges.’