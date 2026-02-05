Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb is set to host a Winter Challenge orienteering event at Bradda Headland and Glen on Saturday, February 14.
Organisers say the event will offer three different courses - short, medium and long - allowing participants to choose a route suited to their ability and experience. It will be based at the viewing platform picnic area beside Bradda Glen car park, with registration signposted from the car park.
Registration will be open from 9.30am until 10.20am, with individual start times available between 9.30am and 10.30am. All participants are required to report to the finish by 12.30pm at the latest, when the course closes, even if they have not completed their chosen route.
The event is timed and will involve navigating to a series of control flag locations marked on a map. Competitors must pin-punch their scorecard at each control to show they have visited the correct points.
Those taking part may walk or run the course, and are advised to wear suitable footwear and clothing for the weather and underfoot conditions on the day. A compass is optional, and guidance will be available from members of Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb for anyone new to orienteering.
Entry costs £4 for adults and £1.50 for under-18s, with a maximum family fee of £8 for two adults and children under 18. Payment is cash only.
Further details about the event and future activities are available via the club’s website and Facebook page.