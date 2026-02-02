An 18-year-old island musician is celebrating a standout year after achieving thousands of streams and national chart success with his self-produced music.
Zac Colligon, a student at Ballakermeen High School, has seen rapid growth over the past seven months, amassing more than 12,000 streams across all platforms, including 3,000 on Spotify alone.
Having written songs since the age of 10, Zac only began seriously teaching himself how to self-produce music in the last two years.
After taking a short break from songwriting to focus on his A-level studies, Colligon teased a new track ‘Yours’ across social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram.
Within a week of its release, the song surpassed 1,000 Spotify streams, reached number 92 on the UK iTunes Chart, and peaked at number 33 in the singer-songwriter category.
Following this success, Colligon was offered the opportunity to release his first physical editions of the song ‘Just A Thought’.
Limited CD and vinyl copies sold out within five days of being announced, while the track went on to receive 58 radio plays across stations in the Isle of Man, the UK and the USA.
Later in the year, Zac released his debut album, ‘That Seat’s Taken’, which has since accumulated close to 10,000 streams, with several tracks featured on Spotify’s algorithmic playlists.
The surge in interest led to an invitation from David Kilgallon to compose an original piece for Mannannan’s recent Winterfest 2025.
Zac premiered the composition, titled ‘Winter’, at the event and released it in January alongside a new introspective track, ‘Second Hand Nerves’.
Looking ahead, Zac is currently preparing a special Valentine’s Day release and hopes to eventually combine his love of songwriting and musical theatre by creating an original musical.
More information can be found via @zaccolligonmusic on social media.