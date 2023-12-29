The Department of Infrastructure has confirmed that it will be undertaking a new assessment on a section of the Mountain Road today (Friday, December 29).
A section of the road has been closed since Wednesday (December 27) due to a land slip.
A new statement reads: 'On Wednesday, December 27, a land slip occurred on the Mountain Road between Ramsey Hairpin and Waterworks Corner.
'At this time, we cannot determine the exact size of the land slip, but initial assessment suggests potential further material movement due to overburden shift caused by recent heavy rainfall.
'The road will be closed until Tuesday, January 2 2024, with a reassessment scheduled for today (Friday, December 29).
'Public safety is our priority, and we appreciate everyone’s patience at this time.'
It is unsure if another update will be issued after today's assessment.