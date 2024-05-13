Supporters and opponents of Dr Alex Allinson’s Assisted Dying Bill will gather outside Tynwald for the next debate in the critical clauses stage tomorrow morning (Tuesday).
From 9am, members from Dignity in Dying and Isle of Man Medical Society will make their voices heard on assisted dying.
This follows the first Clauses debate on the May 7 when the first votes on the detail of the legislation saw large majorities backing key clauses and constructive amendments to the Bill.
In the first session, MHKs voted by a large margin (15-9) for the eligibility of assisted dying to be for those who have been given a prognosis of 12 months left to live, while they voted 14-10 for the eligibility to be open to those have been residents of the Isle of Man for a minimum of five years.
The clauses stage follows MHKs voting by a significant majority (17-11) to progress the Bill at second reading last October.
The Assisted Dying Bill, proposes that the option of assisted dying should be available as a choice for terminally ill, mentally competent residents, subject to strict safeguards.
After the Clauses stage the Bill is expected to receive a third reading in the House of Keys this summer.
If it passes this stage it will progress onto the Legislative Council for further debate and scrutiny.
The Bill could then receive Royal Assent as soon as next year, followed by consideration of how the legislation will be implemented, with assisted dying potentially available to Manx residents from 2027.
Dignity in Dying believe that a change in the law is needed to allow assisted dying as a choice, whereas Isle of Man Medical Society, that represents all doctors on the Isle of Man, remains strong opposed to the legislation due to its ‘likely harmful effects on Manx society and vulnerable patients in particular’.