Astronomer Howard Parkin is set to deliver a talk titled ‘The Isle of Man for Darker Skies’ at the Erin Arts Centre in April.
Mr Parkin is a founder and former chairman of the Isle of Man Astronomical Society, and has been lecturing on astronomy since 1985.
He also lectures in the Isle of Man and throughout the UK, and since 2011 has lectured on cruise ships around the world.
A spokesperson from Rushen Heritage Trust said: ‘In 2013, Howard obtained “dark skies discovery” status for 26 sites in the Isle of Man and was appointed the International Dark Skies Association (IDA) advocate for the Isle of Man in 2022.
‘He published a book, “Space for Dark Skies”, in 2021 and the same year he received the Sir Patrick Moore Award from the British Astronomical Association.’
The talk will be the final one of Rushen Heritage Trust’s 2023-24 season of talks, which has also included ‘Deep Inside Bradda Mines’, ‘Secrets of the Gaiety Theatre’ and ‘William Hoggatt: A Passion for the Manx Landscape’.
Rushen Heritage Trust coordinator, John Quirk, said: ‘Howard is a renowned public speaker, and we are thrilled to have him bring our season of talks to a close.
‘This season has been a great success, with large audiences for each talk, including a few sell-outs too. Our thanks go to everyone who has supported the talks, and the fantastic team at Erin Arts Centre who have looked after us so well.
‘We have started putting next season’s list of speakers together and will release details when the line-up is confirmed.’
The talk takes place at 7.30pm on Monday, April 22 at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.
Tickets for the talk cost £6, and are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/isle-of-man/erin-arts-centre or from Erin Arts Centre, Bridge Bookshop and Rushen Heritage Centre in Port Erin.