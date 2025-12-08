The Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival – more affectionately known as The Guild – has announced a change in leadership following its annual general meeting, held on Friday evening at Trinity Church.
After five years at the helm, Anne Clarke has stepped down as chairman, closing a chapter marked by resilience, elegance and deep commitment to the island’s most historic cultural festival.
Anne, whose particular passion lies in caring for The Guild’s extensive collection of silverware, guided the organisation through some of its most challenging years.
Her tenure coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought difficult decisions and unavoidable cancellations.
Despite these obstacles, she steered the festival with steady assurance, later overseeing its return to health in more prosperous seasons.
A familiar and glamorous presence at the Villa Marina, Anne has long been admired for her polished presentation and warm engagement with competitors and audiences alike.
Beyond her leadership role, she has also been an active participant in the festival’s speech and drama classes, taking home numerous trophies – all, of course, given her characteristic attention to shine.
Anne played a key part in modernising The Guild, championing the introduction of new concepts and classes, and helping to select test pieces with the insight of someone steeped in the spoken word.
Her speeches on Cleveland Night, known for their humour and careful research, became a highlight of the festival calendar.
The chairmanship has now been passed to organist John Riley MBE, who paid tribute to Anne’s dedication and long service. During the annual general meeting, Anne was presented with flowers and an ornamental brooch in recognition of her contribution.
Entries close for next year’s festival, which takes place between April 25 and May 2, on January 31.
The Guild first took place in 1892, making next year its 134th year.