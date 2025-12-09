An island astronomer’s MBE investiture has taken place at St James’s Palace.
Howard Parkin was awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the new year’s honours list for his services to the understanding of astronomy and the local community.
Howard received his MBE on Thursday from the Princess Royal, Her Royal Highness Princess Anne. He was accompanied by his wife Sandra, and their son and daughter Craig and Tracy.
Reflecting on the occasion, Howard said: ‘The whole experience was somewhat surreal. Princess Anne was absolutely wonderful. She asked me about how I became interested in astronomy. She was fully aware of the Isle of Man’s dark-sky status and the problems of light pollution.’
Howard has been interested in astronomy since an early age and has been giving talks and lectures on the subject for more than 40 years.