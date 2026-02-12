The Isle of Man Information Commissioner has ordered the Attorney General’s Chambers to reconsider its response to a Freedom of Information request.

The request sought a contract with an external supplier, along with related materials.

According to the Commissioner’s office, the Attorney General’s Chambers refused to provide any of the information, stating it had been supplied in confidence.

Following a review, the Information Commissioner found that applying a blanket exemption to all of the requested material was inappropriate.

The Commissioner also determined that a contract involving a public authority does not qualify as ‘information provided in confidence’, as contracts are typically collaborative documents created by both parties.

The authority has now been instructed to re-process the request and issue a fresh response.