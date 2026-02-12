The Isle of Man Information Commissioner has ordered the Attorney General’s Chambers to reconsider its response to a Freedom of Information request.
According to the Commissioner’s office, the Attorney General’s Chambers refused to provide any of the information, stating it had been supplied in confidence.
Following a review, the Information Commissioner found that applying a blanket exemption to all of the requested material was inappropriate.
The Commissioner also determined that a contract involving a public authority does not qualify as ‘information provided in confidence’, as contracts are typically collaborative documents created by both parties.
The authority has now been instructed to re-process the request and issue a fresh response.