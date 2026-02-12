A new weather warning for snow and sleet on high ground has been issued by the Ronaldsway Met Office.
The 15-hour yellow warning – meaning ‘be aware’ – will start from 6pm on Thursday (February 12) and run through until 9am on Friday (February 13).
Snow is expected to settle on high ground initially (above 1200ft), then increasingly to lower levels as the night goes on - above 800ft from approximately midnight, then down to 400ft in the early hours of the morning.
A spokesperson from the Met Office commented: ‘As colder air sinks across the island, rain and drizzle will begin to turn to snow over high ground, while falling as sleet or rain at lower levels.
‘Through the night, the snow level will gradually lower, possibly getting as low as 400ft. Precipitation is expected to be mostly light, with only slight accumulations expected down to 400ft, but with moderate accumulations possible over 1000ft.
‘Any accumulations of sleet or snow will lead to icy/slippery surfaces.’
The snow is expected to clear on Friday morning, leaving the rest of the day dry but cold.