An island tourist attraction has hit back over criticism aimed at its Santa’s Grotto attraction.
It comes after festive fans piled in on the Home of Rest For Old Horses’ visit Father Christmas experience online.
The animal charity, dedicated to caring for retired horses from the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway at its site on Richmond Hill, has been hosting its annual ‘Christmas Spectacular’ event since Saturday, December 14 which enables families to tour the sprawling site decked out in traditional festive lights and receive a gift from Santa and his elves.
But several anonymous comments have appeared on a popular online Facebook group for families in recent days slamming the attraction’s ‘terrible’ Santa.
The criticism sparked a debate online among those who have visited the site over the festive period while a spokesperson for the charity has also issued a robust defence of the event.
One anonymous commenter took aim at the attraction’s ‘terrible’ Father Christmas, claiming that his beard was ‘falling off’ and that he did not engage with the children.
Another questioned the organisation of the event, with one saying, ‘I thought it was a bit concerning when they were advertising for a Santa after tickets to meet him had gone on sale’.
In response, the Home of Rest for Old Horses said it was ‘saddened’ by the comments but stood by the attraction’s Father Christmas.
‘We stand by our Santa’
The charity wrote: ‘We are extremely saddened and somewhat hurt by this thread.
‘Our volunteers and minimal staff work extremely hard, some up to 12-14 hour shifts, to bring to you the Christmas event at the horses’ home.’
The spokesperson said the volunteer playing the attraction’s Santa is an ‘extremely selfless, kind, and caring man’ who has given up his time to help create Christmas magic for children.
‘We all know the real Santa is somewhat busy this time of year, so he delegates lots of different Santas to visit the children and report back to him,’ they added.
The charity also encouraged parents to work together to maintain the Christmas spirit, adding: ‘It’s up to us and you as parents to allow the children to believe.
‘We provide you with the venue to facilitate this.
‘We all play a part. Let’s be kind.
“If you do have a niggle, come and talk to us.
‘We can grab a hot chocolate and fix it for you, so you leave happy.’
‘It was wonderful’
Despite the recent criticism, the Home of Rest for Old Horses’ ‘Christmas Spectacular’ remains a cherished tradition for many families on the island.
Many commentors on the thread leapt to the defence of the attraction and were full of praise for the man in the famous red suit.
One said: ‘We were there on Sunday and it was wonderful!
‘I actually liked the fact your Santa wasn't bombarding my four-year-old with questions - it was his first time visiting Santa, and he was very nervous and shy.
‘Santa let him feed the donkeys and gave him space. Nothing wrong with that!’
Another added: ‘We had a fabulous time visiting Santa on Saturday teatime and honestly cannot fault a thing!’
A third said: ‘Take no notice of the no marks, the very large majority know the endless work you do all year round, and Christmas up there is spectacular, so chins up and keep going knowing we are all behind you and very much appreciate what you do!’
The festive event is running until December 22, with weekends from 12 to 6pm and weekdays from 4 till 8pm.