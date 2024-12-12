Norman McKibbin sadly passed away this week and was there when the charity was first set up to bring back to life a section the rail line that took workers into the heart of Laxey mines.
Posting on social media, the charity said: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Norman McKibbin.
‘Norman was one of the original volunteers when the railway was set up and was a great friend and source of information to all volunteers since.
‘The knowledge and patience he had with all the rookie volunteers was so appreciated and the stories of life in Laxey over the years kept both the volunteers and visitors to the railway amused for many hours.’
The Great Laxey Mine Railway has been running for nearly 20 years and is owned by the Laxey and Lonan Heritage Trust which was formed in 1997 to promote the rich industrial and natural histories of Laxey Village and Lonan Parish.
The railway is operated and maintained entirely by volunteers from the Laxey and Lonan Heritage Trust.