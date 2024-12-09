A charity evening with a rugby star and celebrated fundraiser has raised more than £8,000 for Motor Neurone Association of the Isle of Man.
Former Leeds Rhinos star and current England rugby coach Kevin Sinfield CBE appeared at the event before he later embarked on a 230-mile run in aid if Motor Neurone Disease (MND) taking in Liverpool, Hull, Northampton and Leicester before ending in Manchester.
Sinfield has raised millions for MND charities since his friend and rugby league team mate Rob Burrows who was diagnosed with the disease. He sadly died in June this year.
The event last month raised £8,439. It was sponsored by Whittles, formerly known as Advocate John Rimmer Limited, and Standard Bank.
Gillian Christian, a director of Whittles, said: 'We bought the practice from John Rimmer earlier this year. My late father, David Whittle, died two years ago of MND so we thought this occasion was a fitting time to announce our new name, which is of course a tribute to my father.
'John Rimmer will continue to work in the practice and we have already recruited a number of new advocates.'