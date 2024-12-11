Sovereign Trust Isle of Man has put together a Christmas collection which will be donated to an island charity.
Staff were asked to donate items in time for the festive season that could be used for Christmas boxes, and with the office being a ‘dog friendly’ one, gifts that can also go to family pets.
Andy Cowin, business development manager at the Douglas business, commented: ‘There was a wonderful response from the office, showing a fabulous festive spirit of giving.
‘This was topped up with donations from the recent desk decorating competition winners and the social and charity committee, who also donated cash.’
The donated items from the members of staff included cosmetics, toiletries, tins of biscuits and confectionary.
Ian Horsefield (dressed as Father Christmas) and Bernard Osbourne from the Isle of Man Foodbank went to the Sovereign offices to receive the donated items from staff members.