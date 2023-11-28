The car went into production in 1998, and was named after the Isle of Man TT because of the successful motor racing tradition of NSU (a German manufacturer).
The 1938 Isle of Man Lightweight TT Race was won by Ewald Kluge on a 250cc supercharged DKW motorcycle.
NSU began competing at the start of the TT Races in 1907, and when NSU merged with DKW and created Audi, the links to the TT were recognised appropriately in the popular Audi TT car.
After 25 years of production, Audi confirmed earlier this year it would cease production of the iconic car.
Called 'TT Final Edition', the car is finished in a 'green pearl exterior' inspired by the first generation TT, with a 'palomino brown leather interior'. This special edition car has 20-inch wheels.
The company sold more than 300,000 Audi TT's over the last 25 years.
In the UK alone, Audi sold 2,672 TTs in 2022, which accounts for just 33% of all TTs sold across the world last year.
An announcement on Audi Germany's Instagram said: 'Now, after 25 years, the last TT Coupe has rolled off the assembly line in Gyor, Hungary'.
In July 2018, the Mountain Road was shut for a week as Audi conducted their first ever product launch on the Isle of Man.
The event was covered by over 70 journalists from the automotive press.
It marked the 20th anniversary of the Audi TT with the car manufacturer filming and testing the vehicles on the Mountain Road.