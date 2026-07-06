The Isle of Man’s national day was marked in the heart of UK Parliament last week, as a special Tynwald Day reception was held at Speaker’s House in Westminster.
The event, which took place on Wednesday, July 1, brought together UK parliamentarians, diplomats, ministers, representatives of the Crown Dependencies and business leaders from the Isle of Man.
It marked the first time Tynwald Day has been formally celebrated in Westminster, which the government say highlights the island’s democratic heritage and its long-standing constitutional relationship with the United Kingdom.
Hosted by Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, the reception focused on the strength of ties between the Isle of Man and the UK, as well as the island’s distinct political identity.
Sir Lindsay described Tynwald Day as a fitting opportunity to celebrate the enduring relationship between the two jurisdictions.
He reflected on his own personal connections to the island and said the Isle of Man holds a special place for him, noting its identity as a nation with its own parliament, laws and traditions.
He said: ‘This evening is not only about recognising our shared history but about making sure that the Isle of Man continues to be heard and understood here in Westminster.’
Sir Lindsay also expressed hope that the event would strengthen understanding between Westminster and Tynwald, describing them as the ‘mother of parliaments’ and the ‘grandmother of parliaments’ respectively.
The Isle of Man was represented by Tynwald President Laurence Skelly MLC and Speaker Juan Watterson SHK, alongside Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK, who addressed guests on the island’s political, cultural and economic links with the UK.
The Chief Minister highlighted annual trade worth around £2 billion, as well as the Crown Dependencies’ contribution to more than 10% of foreign direct investment into the UK. He also referenced the Year of the Manx Language and concluded his remarks with a traditional Manx blessing.
The event was sponsored by Andrew Rosindell MP, President of the Isle of Man All-Party Parliamentary Group, and Al Pinkerton MP, Vice-Chair of the group.
Organisers said the reception, attended by more than 200 invited guests, is intended to become an annual celebration of the relationship between Tynwald and Westminster.