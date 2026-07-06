Proceedings are now underway in St John's as thousands gather to celebrate Tynwald Day, the Isle of Man's national day and one of the most important dates in the Manx calendar.
The annual ceremony sees Tynwald Court meet in the open air at Tynwald Hill, where laws passed over the last parliamentary year are formally proclaimed in both English and Manx.
Rooted in Norse tradition, the day also gives members of the public the opportunity to present Petitions for Redress, while a packed programme of entertainment, exhibitions, markets and family activities is taking place throughout the day.
Follow our live blog below for all the latest updates, photos and videos from across the celebrations.