Nightwatchers had another chance to spot the Northern Lights this week.
Owen Crompton took this picture of the aurora borealis from Marine Parade in Peel on Monday night.
He said: ‘I waited about 40 minutes but it was worth it!’
Monday night’s display was visible largely by camera rather than the naked eye.
Those hoping to get a glimpse of the aurora this year have been hampered by cloudy weather, although there was an impressive show on New Year’s Day of a rare phenomenon called a SAR arc which appeared as a steady reddish glow in the night sky.
But even this didn’t come close to the once - or twice - in a lifetime displays that island aurora watchers were treated to in May and October last year.