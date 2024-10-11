The Manx skies turned a blaze of colour as the Aurora Borealis put on an impressive display last night.
Skywatchers were treated to a show that was at least on par with the one that dazzled in May, which itself was one of the strongest the island has seen in years.
The aurora, better known as the Northern Lights, got going in earnest around 10pm with hues of green, pink and red arching across the sky - clearly visible to the naked eye.
An hour later it had faded a little only to return just after midnight bigger and brighter then ever, with a spectacular corona directly over head, turning the sky a fiery red.
The Northern Lights could be seen across the British Isles last night, in dark sky spots as far south as Surrey, Sussex and Kent.
Here are some of the images of the lights from last night taken by our team at Media IoM and by some of our readers.