Richard Welsh has been reappointed as the Isle of Man’s commissioner to the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB).
Mr Welsh, who was awarded an MBE in 2020 for his services to the island’s maritime community, is serving a further three-year term until May 31.
His reappointment follows a nomination by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.
Mike Bullock, chief executive of the Northern Lighthouse Board, said: ‘I am delighted that Richard has been reappointed for another term as a commissioner and that we are able to continue to utilise his wealth of practical maritime experience and knowledge gained at both sea and ashore.
‘He is a much appreciated, and enthusiastic ambassador for our work to deliver a critical safety service to all mariners who sail in Isle of Man’s waters.’
Minister for the Cabinet Office David Ashford said: ‘The Isle of Man is grateful to Dick for his valuable expertise and service as commissioner and we look forward to his continued leadership in this important role.
‘The Northern Lighthouse Board operates and maintains the six lights, two radar beacons and three buoys in Isle of Man waters, protecting mariners’ lives and the marine environment which is so important to the island’s economy.’
Expressing his gratitude for the reappointment, Mr Welsh said: ‘I am honoured to be reappointed as a commissioner to the Northern Lighthouse Board.
‘NLB is an organisation that prides itself on ‘doing the right thing’, be it safety, the environment, risk management, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and sustainability, and constantly adapts to deliver the very best safety service for our mariners.
‘Being a commissioner is an absolute privilege and I look forward to working with the board, the executive and the wider NLB team, as well as continuing to represent the Isle of Man.’