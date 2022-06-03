Author captures life on the farm

Beth Martin at home on Smeale Farm with her book ‘Song of the Hawthorn’

A farmer has put her experiences of Covid lockdowns to paper in a new book which is out now.

When another Covid lockdown closed Smeale Farm Cottages in March 2021, Beth Martin decided to write about the creatures and farm animals there, considering they were the only company husband Steve, brother-in-law Chris and Beth had at this time.

Artist and friend Carola Colley edited them carefully and encouraged Beth to have them printed as a short story collection.

Her book, ‘Song of the Hawthorn’, was written for adults and teenagers, and the animals themselves narrate their tales. Each story has an image and an illustrated first letter with roundels interspersed throughout.

The illustrations contain Celtic influences and clues to the farm’s fascinating history.

Award-winning writer Janet Lees says of the collection: ‘There is tenderness, darkness and a wonderful wry humour in these vivid tales which are bursting with life.

‘From an adventuring ant to the polecat who didn’t like chicken, we are right there with Beth Martin’s tale-tellers, tasting, touching and smelling the world in a myriad of different ways.

‘Beth has a way of turning the ordinary into something extraordinary, getting under the skin of each character and enabling us to experience their lives in a way that’s full of wonder, without shying away from the often harsh realities of nature.’

Vicky Lloyd-West, co-author of Story from Stone, says: ‘Beth’s stories display their knowledge with a light and engaging touch, witty, charming and sometimes shocking as the realities of animal and insect life are revealed.

‘From the new earthworm beginning its life in a “rice-grain of a cocoon” to the queen of the hive who will soon “cease to bee”, Beth lays bare the life cycle of the natural world around her farm in all its teeming and relentless glory.’

Song of the Hawthorn is available for £10 at Bridge Bookshops; several outlets of Manx National Heritage including the Manx Museum; Manx Wildife Shop in Peel; Mother Ts in Laxey; Farmers Combine in Ramsey; Cook Shack in Bride and Andreas Stores.

For a direct purchase, email [email protected]