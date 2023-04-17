Isle of Man Post Office is celebrating the work of a renowned author and screenwriter with a new collection of stamps.
Nigel Kneale is being honoured with the collection designed by Isle of Man based EJC Design.
He was best known for writing The Quatermass Experiment, a series that aired in 1953 which was hailed as one of the first adult television science-fiction productions that gripped audiences.
Nigel was born in 1922 in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, to Manx parents. They were journalist William Thomas Kneale and his wife Lilian, née Kewley.
The family returned to the Isle of Man in 1928 when Nigel’s father became assistant editor on the Isle of Man Examiner. He was the brother of celebrated Manx artist Bryan Kneale.
The Post Office said that often there was more to Nigel’s stories than met the eye and therefore, each of the six stamps holds a secret which can only be revealed with UV light.
Each stamp in the collection tells the story of a significant period in Nigel’s career with a mix of photographs of Kneale, along with imagery from his eminent works including his Somerset Maugham Award winning Tomato Cain and Other Stories, the Quatermass productions and The Stone Tape, which starred Jane Asher.
Jane has also written issue text which will feature in the folder of the Kneale Archives Collection, which contains a commemorative sheetlet, presentation pack and first day cover.
Each of these items can also be bought separately and there is also a set and sheet set available.
Jane first appeared in The Quatermass Xperiment as a child actor and later in The Stone Tape in 1972.
In appreciation of Jane’s contribution to the stamp issue, the Post Office has made a donation to the National Autistic Society for whom she has served as president since 1997.
Jane supports the charity in various fundraising and awareness activities, including attending corporate meetings, opening and visiting their services, helping to organise a variety of events, including the Stars Shine for Autism Christmas Concert, and raising awareness through media work.
She said: ‘I met Nigel while starring in The Stone Tape in 1972 and found him as charming, clever and perceptive as I’d imagined.
‘As the daughter of an endocrinologist, brought up surrounded by scientific and medical books and enjoying discussions on those themes around the dining table, I appreciated – and still do – the way Nigel in his writing combined scientific principles with fantasy and made us all consider anew what we know of the physical world.
Achievements
‘I’m sure he would be thrilled to have his achievements reflected in this fantastic set of stamps.’
Tacy and Matthew Kneale, Nigel’s children, added: ‘These stamps are quite beautiful and really celebrate our father’s life, career and Manx heritage.
‘He would have been very proud to see them. We are also pleased that our father’s legacy continues to live on with Manx Museum Kneale Archives, which continues to make his work accessible to all.’
Maxine Cannon, general manager of Isle of Man Stamps and Coins, said: ‘Nigel Kneale’s impact on television and the professionals working in the industry cannot be understated.
‘We are delighted to have been able to have collaborate with Manx National Heritage to bring this collection together and showcase one of the island’s great talents.’
The collection is issued today (Tuesday) and can be viewed and purchased at www.iompost.com/Kneale
The set of six stamps will also be issued today (Tuesday).