A Manx entrepreneur who launched his first business as a schoolboy has been recognised in this year’s Gef 30 Under 30 awards.
Callum Staley, who is now 25, was named as a winner in the entrepreneurship category, supported by Launchpad.
The awards celebrate 30 young people under the age of 30 who are making an impact in fields ranging from business and the arts to community service and sport. The campaign, run by Isle of Man Today’s online sister brand Gef.im, highlights the achievements of the island’s rising generation and aims to inspire others to follow their lead.
Mr Staley’s entrepreneurial career began at just 11, when he set up CJS Photography with a camera gifted by his parents. He built his own website to showcase and sell his work, which sparked an interest in web design.
That first step grew into a series of ventures. Today, he runs CJS Websites, which provides design and development services; Aerial Mann Multimedia, specialising in aerial photography and video; and Iris of Mann, a business that transforms images of the human eye into personalised artwork.
Alongside his business interests, Mr Staley is also a director of the Southern 100 Road Races.
Reflecting on his award, he said: ‘I think I won in this category because of the mix of things I’m involved in, and the impact it’s had locally. Running a few different businesses means I’m always busy helping local companies improve their online presence and grow. On top of that, being a director of the Southern 100 Road Races lets me give back to the community and support one of the island’s biggest events.’
He added that advice he has found most valuable is to ‘always do the best you can, no matter the situation’.
‘Looking back, I wish I knew how important it was to have confidence in myself early on,’ he said. ‘Starting young made it tough to believe I could really make an impact.’
Mr Staley said his future plans are focused on steady and sustainable development rather than rapid expansion.
‘I’m happy continuing to grow and improve the businesses I’ve built, focusing on quality and strong relationships with clients and the local community,’ he said. ‘I’m not in a rush to expand wildly. I want to keep doing what I love, delivering great work, and making a positive impact right here where I am.’
He also credited the island itself with helping his ventures succeed.
‘I truly believe that without being based on the Isle of Man, my businesses might not have been possible, or at least would have been much harder to build,’ he said. ‘The island has a close knit business community where people know and support each other, which creates amazing opportunities for collaboration and growth. Being part of initiatives like the Micro Business Grant Scheme has also been a huge help, providing valuable support that’s tailored specifically for local entrepreneurs.’
On receiving recognition through Gef 30 Under 30, Mr Staley said: ‘It’s a real honour. While recognition isn’t the reason I do what I do, it’s definitely encouraging and motivates me to keep pushing forward. It’s a reminder that hard work and dedication don’t go unnoticed. It means a lot.’