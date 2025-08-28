Chief Minister Alfred Cannan says ‘careful consideration’ is being given to the future of a former residential home.
In a written Tynwald question, Onchan MHK Rob Callister asked the Chief Minister what the government's intentions are for Reayrt ny Baie in Albert Terrace, Douglas.
He asked whether consideration would be given to renovating the building to either house homeless people, provide transitional housing for recently released prisoners or young people who have been in care or as a women’s refuge.
Back in 2020, Tynwald approved £11.7 million in funding for the development of the new home to replace Reayrt ny Baie.
The Reayrt ny Baie nursing home on Albert Terrace in Douglas closed last year after its residents were moved to new accommodation Summerhill View building which ended up costing £15 million.
In response to Mr Callister’s question, Mr Cannan said: ‘The Government is actively working through proposals to re-purpose Reayrt ny Baie, recognising its potential to support a range of critical housing and community needs.
‘Discussions are ongoing through the Housing and Communities Board, alongside officers from across relevant government departments, to explore how the estate might be utilised to meet a particular service requirement - or indeed a combination of service provisions.
‘This includes careful consideration of the suggestions raised, such as accommodation for homeless persons, transitional housing for individuals recently released from prison, support for young people transitioning out of care, or key worker accommodation.
‘The aim is to ensure that any future use of Reayrt ny Baie is both sustainable and responsive to the evolving needs of our community.
‘Further updates will be provided as proposals are refined and progressed via the Housing and Communities Board.’
Last year, the then Health Minister Lawrie Hooper suggested Reayrt ny Baie could transformed into new homes when it closes its doors for the last time.