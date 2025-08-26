Clare Collins of Stacuity called her award a major milestone. ‘Winning New Business of the Year in 2023 served as a powerful validation of our entire team’s hard work and dedication.’ The recognition significantly raised Stacuity’s profile, supported recruitment and opened doors to partnerships. ‘The Isle of Man is a fantastic place to do business, with a strong community of innovative companies. The power of external recognition to inspire your team and propel your business forward cannot be underestimated.’