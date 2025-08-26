There are just two weeks left to enter the 2025 Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence, with entries closing at noon on Thursday 11 September 2025. This flagship event in the Manx calendar celebrates local business, creativity, community and leadership.
Preparing a submission helps organisations take stock of achievements and growth, while recognition as a finalist or winner raises visibility and credibility. The awards also position organisations as employers of choice, and open the door to collaborations, partnerships and new business opportunities.
Clare Collins of Stacuity called her award a major milestone. ‘Winning New Business of the Year in 2023 served as a powerful validation of our entire team’s hard work and dedication.’ The recognition significantly raised Stacuity’s profile, supported recruitment and opened doors to partnerships. ‘The Isle of Man is a fantastic place to do business, with a strong community of innovative companies. The power of external recognition to inspire your team and propel your business forward cannot be underestimated.’
There are 16 categories to choose from, including Celebrating Local Food and Drink, Digital Innovation of the Year, Environmental or Sustainable Initiative of the Year, and Health & Wellbeing Initiative of the Year.
The online entry process is simple. You may enter multiple categories, but only the first submission in each will be accepted. Each entry includes three sections of up to 400 words, and you can upload supporting documents such as reports, certificates or videos.
An independent judging panel selects three finalists per category. Finalists are announced ahead of the ceremony and take part in a professional video shoot shown on the awards night, which takes place on Thursday November 20 2025 at the Villa Marina.
With only two weeks left, now is the time to reflect on your successes and make sure your work and impact are recognised. Submit your entry now at www.afe.im.