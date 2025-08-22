Lottie Owen is not just scrolling through life. At 18, she spotted a gap in the Isle of Man’s marketing world, and instead of waiting for someone else to fill it, she jumped right in. Fast forward a few years, and the founder of Invision by Lottie is now a Gef 30 Under 30 2025 Disruptor category winner, supported by Farmers Combine.
Gef 30 Under 30 is an annual campaign run by the Courier’s online sister brand Gef.im that highlights young people across the Isle of Man who are making a positive impact in business, culture and the community.
In just a few years trading, Lottie has built up a client list of 50, working with brands including Colgate and Holland & Barrett, all while based on the Isle of Man.
‘I wanted to prove to myself that I didn’t need to relocate to work with the brands I dreamed of,’ Lottie says. ‘And I also wanted to prove that others could do it too.’
Her marketing business might look like all fun and filters from the outside, but behind the camera roll is a sharp mix of strategy, data, and psychology. ‘People are often surprised at how data-driven social media marketing is. I have to consider consumer behaviour, tell stories that connect with people, and keep up with trends. It is not all just pretty pictures and fancy graphics.’
When she first started her career, Lottie admits it felt lonely. She was young, self-taught, and surrounded by people who seemed more established. But putting herself out there paid off. ‘I have made so many incredible connections. There is such an amazing community on island and I really feel like I have found them recently. Meeting as many people as I could has helped both my career and my confidence.’
That boldness has also inspired others. Social media might still feel intimidating to some, but Lottie has noticed more local creators stepping into the spotlight. ‘When I first started, I felt like one of the only ones posting content like this. Now I see so many others doing it, which is really cool.’
Lottie is not slowing down any time soon. Next on her to-do list is bringing influencer marketing to the Isle of Man before it becomes oversaturated. She also plans to roll out social media masterclasses for small businesses. ‘There are so many small businesses and freelancers here, and I think this will really help. Maybe I can convince a few more to get on TikTok too.’
She believes the island’s size is actually one of its strengths. ‘Just like with social media marketing, there are huge gaps in the market here, which means huge opportunities. A lot of businesses can function off word of mouth alone, but adding the right online presence can make a massive difference.’
Winning a Gef 30 Under 30 award has been a rare moment to stop and take stock. ‘It is super easy to get swept up in things when you are self-employed, but this has really given me the chance to look at what I have achieved over the past few years and motivated me to keep going.’