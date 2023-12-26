Ayre United lifted the Railway Cup with a 3-2 win over Peel in the competition's final at the Bowl.
Jamie Callister struck in added time at the end of the first half to give the Tangerines the lead.
Danny Oram doubled Nick Hurt's charges advantage five minutes into the second half before Aaron Costain pulled one back for the westerners only minutes later.
Oram, however, struck a second and his side's third in the 58th minute to put his team on course to victory.
Lee Gale's 74th-minute strike set up a tense final quarter of an hour, but United held on to seal the first major silverware of the campaign.
