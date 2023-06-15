Armed Forces Day will return to the Villa Marina this Saturday (June 16) with a flypast from an iconic WWII Lancaster bomber.
From 1pm the Villa’s gardens will feature activities for children and families, food wagons and military themed stands in a free, non-ticketed event.
There will also be a children’s funfair.
The parade of current and former armed forces members, as well as other uniformed personnel, assembles at Regent Street from 1.30pm and steps off at 2pm.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, himself a Parachute Regiment veteran, will take the salute as they file past.
It will then reassemble outside the Villa Marina foyer at 2.30pm, for the presentation of awards.
The Lancaster, fresh from the King’s birthday flypast that afternoon, is expected to arrive over Douglas just after 2.30pm, subject to conditions.
A new award being introduced this year is the Major Charles Wilson Memorial Award – which will be an annual Cadet Forces Challenge.
This year all four Cadet Forces (Sea Cadets, Army Cadet Force, Royal Air Force Cadets and the Combined Cadet Force) have made models and dioramas.
The presentation to the winning team will be carried out by Ann Wilson, widow of the former chairman of the island’s British Legion and well-known campaigner for local causes.
And the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for support to Veterans and the Armed Forces Community will be presented by the Mayor of Douglas Natalie Byron-Teare.
Live music will start at 3pm in the Villa Gardens with sets from the Southern Belles and Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band.
The day will finish with a traditional tea which will be held in the Colonnade and Promenade Suites where food will be served and the bars open from 5pm to around 6pm.
In a change to previous years, there will be no evening entertainment.
The organisers say there will be ‘a chance to chat to veterans and their families, and for a wander around the gardens to meet serving personnel and volunteers staffing the stands which include 75 Engineer Regiment (the parent unit for the Manx Army Reservists), Service charities and organisations – and lots of family fun activities’.
The wearing of medals, either one’s own or those of family members – is encouraged.
It is the third time the event has been held in its re-booted format.
Retired RAF Squadron Leader and chair of the event’s committee Colin Kelsey explained how its role remains distinct from that of Remembrance Sunday.
He said that Armed Forces Day was a celebration of armed forces servicemen and women, rather than being about remembering those who gave their lives in past conflicts.
The Manx event is held a week earlier than the UK’s.