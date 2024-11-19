Manx Telecom is reportedly in talks to be taken over.
The Isle of Man telecommunications provider is currently accepting bids for the firm with a view to a potential takeover.
According to Manx Radio the JT Group, parent company of Jersey Telecom, is currently engaged in discussions with Manx Telecom about a potential purchase.
Manx Telecom is the leading telecommunications provider on the Isle of Man and operates and maintains the island’s phone and internet infrastructure as well as mobile networks and data centres.
The company also has a physical store located on Strand Street.
According to Manx Radio, that Isle of Man Government was given the opportunity to buy Manx Telecom but the offer was turned down.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Government told Manx Radio: ‘It would be inappropriate to provide a specific comment on any individual business which may, or may not, be going through a commercial transaction until such time as any such transaction is confirmed publicly’.
Meanwhile, the JT Group has confirmed to Manx Radio that ‘background discussions’ about a potential sale are taking place.
A spokesperson for Manx Telecom told Isle of Man Today: ‘As part of our standard practice, we do not comment on speculation or unverified information’.
Isle of Man Today has contacted JT Group for comment.