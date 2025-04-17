Manx Telecom has put together a ‘Future Ready Team’, a dedicated group committed to supporting islanders through the upcoming Copper Network Switch-Off process.
The specialised team has been established to ensure the transition is as smooth and supportive as possible ahead of the full switch off being completed no later than 2029.
Manx Telecom’s chief executive Gary Lamb said: ‘We know that change can sometimes feel overwhelming, and we want to make this transition as easy as possible for everyone. Our dedicated Future Ready Team is here to offer guidance and reassurance, ensuring that all residents can smoothly move to fibre and enjoy its benefits.’
The Future Ready Team will be available for drop-in sessions in the first areas set to transition from copper, including Foxdale, Kirk Michael and St John’s.
The island has been divided into six different zones and will be transferred in phases. Copper withdrawal begins last month with Zone One (to include Foxdale, Kirk Michael and St John’s) and Zone Two (Andreas, Ballaugh, Bride, Jurby and Sulby).
It is expected completing zones one and two will take 12 months, while dates for zones three, four, five and six will be confirmed in due course.
Over the coming months, residents in these zones can meet the team, ask questions, and receive tailored assistance as their areas prepare for the copper switch-off.
Josh Radcliffe, Future Ready community partner, said: ‘I am delighted to join Manx Telecom and excited to get out in the community to support people, from charitable organisations to individuals, and ensure everyone feels supported and prepared for the switch to fibre.’