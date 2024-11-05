A public meeting has been called over the decision to close Castletown’s Market Square to vehicles during the winter.
Castletown Town Commissioners recently launched a bid to pedestrianise the site over the coming months, an application which has now been endorsed by the Department of Infrastructure.
But the proposals have sparked backlash from some traders and residents, with claims that the decision would be the
A public meeting has now been called by opponents of the scheme and organisers hope the gathering will act as an opportunity for residents, businesses and officials to discuss the impact of the plans.
The meeting, organised by former Chairman of Castletown Commissioners John Cringle and supported by 11 signatories, is set for Thursday, November 28, at 7:30pm. in Morton Hall.
Background
Castletown’s Market Square has been shut to traffic every summer for the last few years with game sets and deckchairs set out for the members of the public to use.
The pedestrianised square has proved a big hit with residents and visitors with hundreds cramming into the spot to watch live sporting events on a big screen.
But when Castletown Town Commissioners applied to have it closed to vehicles permanently, the proposals were criticised by some traders and residents.
Ahead part of the application, Commissioner Colin Leather surveyed 16 businesses and found that 11 were supportive of pedestrianisation while four firms opposed, and one remained neutral.
But despite that finding, the closure has still proved contentious, with some residents and business owners expressing frustration at the lack of broader consultation.
The Department of Infrastructure’s fresh decision to approve the winter closure is pending final authorisation from Minister Tim Crookall.
It is anticipated that the traffic order relating to the pedestrianisation of Castletown Square will be signed this week.
Board meeting
At a board meeting on Monday evening, the Commissioners discussed key issues affecting Castletown, with the square closure dominating the agenda.
Chair Beth Cannan addressed growing concerns and social media commentary, including allegations that she had a personal financial interest in pedestrianising the square.
Dismissing these claims as ‘unfounded’, she underscored her transparency in decision-making, clarifying that her involvement in local markets did not influence the board’s support for the closure.
The board had received letters from two business owners and two residents expressing concerns about the potential for a year-round vehicle closure of the square.
The forthcoming public meeting was prompted by what John Cringle and others see as a disregard for community input.
Organisers point to a petition signed by over 220 residents, along with additional objections raised through a Freedom of Information request, which revealed that the Department of Infrastructure received 17 letters and another petition with 48 signatures, all opposed to the closure.
Mr Cringle also noted that the loss of 17 short-term parking spaces in the town center has significantly impacted local businesses, especially during the winter.
In recent statements, former Castletown MHKs Mr. Brown and Mr. Ronan echoed these concerns, citing difficulties in arranging a dialogue with the Commissioners and the DoI to seek a compromise.
Mr. Cringle noted: ‘The people of Castletown deserve the chance to hear the factual basis for this decision from those who made it’.
To maintain neutrality, the meeting will be chaired by Mr Paul Costain, Captain of the Parish for Rushen
A trial partial closure of Castletown Square was first introduced in 2017.
The board of Castletown Town Commissioners formally resolved in November last year to pursue the year-round pedestrianisation of Market Square.
Additional reporting by Emma Draper