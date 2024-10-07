Plans to make Castletown Square pedestrian-only all-year-round have moved a step closer after a draft order to ban traffic was brought forward.
But the proposals have been criticised by some traders and residents, with claims this would be the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for many businesses in the town.
Market Square has been made pedestrian-only during the summer for the last few years, with games and deckchairs set out for the public to use.
It has proved popular, particularly when sporting events are live-screened.
But Castletown Town Commissioners applied to have it closed to vehicles permanently.
And the Department of Infrastructure has now given notice that it proposes to make an order banning vehicles from Market Square. The square will also be removed from the area covered by the town’s current restricted parking zone. There is a deadline of October 18 for people to give their views.
The chair of the local authority said she was pleased that the plan to ‘create a pedestrian-friendly environment’ year-round has finally been brought forward.
But some businesses and residents in Castletown have taken to Facebook to express their dismay.
One trader posted: ‘Castletown is being run into the ground for little businesses like myself.’
A resident said: ‘This would be the final nail in the coffin for many businesses in the town. It’s important that as many people as possible object to this.’
Another posted: ‘It’s terrible news for local businesses. I agree it’s great when there are events on during the summer but definitely not during the winter.’
‘How many people really want the square closed off to parking in the winter? Why is it all or nothing?’ said another.
‘Surely it would be more sensible to at least have parking when the square is not being used for sitting out or recreation I would love to hear their reasoning behind this.’
Mrs Beth Cannan, chairman of Castletown Town Commissioners commented, said: ‘I am pleased that this matter has finally been brought forward.
‘We encourage all ratepayers and visitors to the island to to write to the department to share their views on the proposal.’
A trial partial closure was first introduced in 2017.
The board of Castletown Town Commissioners formally resolved in November last year to pursue the year-round pedestrianisation of Market Square.
Anyone who wants to make comments on the all-year traffic prohibition order has until October 18 to do so in writing to the DoI’s highway services regulations team, quoting reference PER161.