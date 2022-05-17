Ballakermeen year groups to stay home this week

A number of year groups are being sent home from Ballakermeen High School during this week due to staff absences.

Headteacher Adrienne Burnett sent a letter to parents stating that year eight will need to stay home tomorrow (Wednesday), year nine on Thursday and year 10 shouldn’t come in on Friday.

She said in the letter: ‘We have done allwe can to continue to operate as normal, but with absence rates exceeding 20%, it is simply not possible.

‘Staff are absent for a variety of reasons and we do not believe that the situation will improve significantly enough to enable us to have every year group in attendance and be able to run the school safely.’

Supply teachers have been brought in to cover some of the absences.

The school is also reduced to five members of staff to operate the two canteens and having a year group home each day will help it offer a service to everyone remaining in school. Food choices may be limited.

Mrs Burnett added: ‘I fully appreciate the impact that this will have on our young people and families and I must apologise for the disruption to learning that keeping a year group at home wach day will bring to everyone.