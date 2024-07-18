The Department of Infrastructure has said that new ‘cats’ eyes’ will be installed on Ballakillowey Road, spanning the entire length from the bottom of the road through the Sloc to the Roundtable.
It’s part of the wider DoI project that will see 8,000 cats’ eyes installed on roads across the island.
Weather permitting, work will commence next Monday, July 22.
To facilitate this, there will be daily road closures from 9.30am to 3.30pm between the A7 Ballasalla to Port Erin Road junction and the A27 Roundtable junction.
Although closed to through traffic, access to all properties within the closure area will be maintained, including those on Ballakilpheric Road currently impacted by Manx Utilities water main replacement work.
Residents are advised to reduce speed as Colas IoM staff will be working in the road's centre.
Traffic management will be in place and pedestrian access will not be affected.
The project is expected to take up to three days, with a temporary closure order extending to July 26 to accommodate potential weather delays.