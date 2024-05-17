Ballasalla Primary School and Queen Elizabeth II High School have applied for planning permission to install mobile classrooms.
Both planning applications have been submitted by CJ Design Ltd. The planning statement for QEII (24/00547/B) reads: ‘This application seeks full planning approval for the installation of a mobile classroom building, containing two classrooms with toilet facilities to the east of the main school buildings and the recently approved mobile classroom unit.
‘The new mobile classroom unit will be provided with a disabled access ramp and steps suitable for ambulant disabled in accordance with current regulations.
‘The new mobile classroom is to be within the curtilage of the school and will not intrude into the playing fields or outdoor sports facilities.’
QEII’s planning statement explains that the mobile classroom is needed to provide ‘additional accommodation’ at the school.
The number of students at the school has risen steadily over recent years, from 736 in 2019/20, 822 in 2022/23, to a current roll of 886 in 2023/24. The school anticipates that the number of students for 2024/25 will be roughly 915 to 920.
However, CJ Design Ltd state that the permanent capacity of the school is 898.
A similar explanation for the need of a mobile classroom has also been given for Ballasalla Primary School, due to the residential developments within the village.
The planning statement (24/00553/B) reads: ‘The mobile classroom is needed for September 2024 to provide additional accommodation at the school. The school roll has risen steadily over recent years, with the re-construction of the Clagh Vane estate and the large Reayrt Mie residential development.
‘There were 95 students in 2019/20, 137 in 22/23, to a now current roll of 143. The school anticipates a September 2024 roll of 164 students. The Department’s stated permanent capacity of the school is 131.’