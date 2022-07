I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

The 107th Ballaugh Children’s Day and sports will be held on Saturday in Ballaugh Parish Hall Field on Station Road.

Starting at 1.30pm, the event will begin with fancy dress competitions for all age groups and children’s sports, followed by afternoon tea.

Later on in the day there will be adults’ sports and an egg-throwing competition.