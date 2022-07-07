Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The 107th Ballaugh Children’s Day and sports will be held on Saturday in Ballaugh Parish Hall Field on Station Road.
Starting at 1.30pm, the event will begin with fancy dress competitions for all age groups and children’s sports, followed by afternoon tea.
Later on in the day there will be adults’ sports and an egg-throwing competition.
If it’s bad weather the fancy dress and afternoon tea will still go ahead inside the Ballaugh Parish Hall, but the sports will be postponed until Sunday at 2pm.