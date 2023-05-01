Fairly cloudy this morning, and mostly dry with bright and sunny intervals developing.
Light to moderate north-westerly wind, with highs of 14°C.
Staying dry this evening and tonight with variable amounts of cloud, as the moderate north-westerly wind falls light and variable. Minimum temperature around 6°C.
Outlook
A mostly dry and often cloudy day on Tuesday, but with some bright or perhaps sunny spells breaking through at times, particularly during the afternoon. Top temperature around 14°C in the light to moderate south-easterly breeze.