Police are advising motorists to exercise extreme care this morning (Sunday) after wintry weather hit the island.
Posting on social media early this morning, a constabulary spokesperson said: ‘In the last half hour a sustained heavy hail shower has hit the island's roads and frozen, causing treacherous conditions.
‘Please exercise extreme care if you have to drive, and consider how essential your journey is.’
The Mountain Road has been closed as a result of the conditions, while Bus Vannin has said services are running but it is currently experiencing delays/cancellations because of ice.
The Wildlife Park has said it will be closed today because of the the adverse weather conditions.
In a statement a Park spokesperson said: ‘Staff are here caring for the animals, but icy and slippery paths mean that it is unsafe to open for visitors. Stay warm and safe today everyone.’
All of this morning’s planned fixtures in the Isle of Man Netball leagues have been postponed because of the driving conditions and will be rearranged until a later date.
At the moment, the Isle of Man Airport remains open with flights landing and taking off.
The latest forecast issued at 8.30am by the Met Office at Ronaldsway states: ‘Another cold day with further wintry showers, these falling many as hail or snow and quite frequent and heavy at times over some parts of the island.
‘Accumulations are likely, especially on high ground, giving difficult driving conditions, with drifting of snow on the higher hills in the fresh northwest winds. Maximum temperature only 4°C.
‘Later this evening and tonight winds will shift more northerly and the wintry showers will largely die out, but with clear skies icy stretches will readily develop where untreated surfaces are wet.
‘Minimum temperature tonight 1 or 2°C, several degrees below on the hills.’