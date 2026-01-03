The runway at Isle of Man Airport has been closed this morning (Saturday) because of ice.
‘Despite significant de-icing treatment applied yesterday evening, our team is again working hard to de-ice the runway and taxiways; however, this is unlikely to be effective in the coming hours and will affect flight schedules.
‘Please be patient as we do our best to resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so.
‘In the meantime, please stay up to date with flight information by visiting www.airport.im or by contacting your airline directly.
‘Road conditions in the vicinity of the airport are also icy, so please allow extra time when travelling to and from the airport.
‘Thank you for your understanding and patience — safety will always be our top priority.’
An update is expected around 9.30am.