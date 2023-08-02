Staff from Douglas-based Standard Bank have joined forces with Beach Buddies to help clean a stretch of coastline.
The bank gives all permanent employees an additional two days leave per year to take part in various volunteering initiatives.
Twenty-seven employees took part in the beach cleanup, which involved clearing litter across Peel and its surrounding coastal areas including Peel Hill, Peel Castle, the harbour and various walkways and four nearby beaches.
Beach Buddies has attracted more than 15,000 volunteers to its cause since 2013 and says it is dedicated to putting the Isle of Man on the map for having the cleanest beaches in Europe. It has received international recognition for its work.
Lee Francis, chief executive of Standard Bank Isle of Man, said: ‘Standard Bank was delighted to support Beach Buddies again with a beach cleanup at Peel.
‘Twenty-seven colleagues spent the day collecting litter across the coastal town, with items ranging from empty cups, broken glass, metal containers, plastic, and small pieces of fishing rope, with a truckload of litter cleared from the hill, beaches, and streets around Peel.
‘Many locals and tourists took the opportunity to engage in conversations with us, expressing their appreciation for our efforts in maintaining the cleanliness of the local environment and this is exactly why we do it, to benefit the community and our island.’
