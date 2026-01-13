A voyage down the south-west coast of the Isle of Man, investigating its stories, folklore and history, is the focus of the next in Rushen Heritage Trust’s season of talks.
Speaker Adam Horne offers a fresh perspective of one of the island’s most dramatic stretches of coastline in this new talk titled ‘Peel to Port Erin from the Sea’.
Mr Horne is a proud Manxman with a deep love for the island’s landscape, history, and culture, and a committed speaker of Manx Gaelic.
Mr Horne commented: ‘The talk takes the audience on a voyage from Peel down to Fleshwick, sweeping into Port Erin Bay, and onward through yn Cheyllys Vooar – the Great Sound between Kitterland and the Calf.
‘For most of us, seeing the land from the water offers a completely different perspective. I will be highlighting places of interest and bringing the landscape to life with stories, folklore, and snippets of local history.’
‘Peel to Port Erin from the Sea’ takes place at 7.30pm on Monday, February 2 at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.
Tickets for Adam’s talk cost £7 and are available from the EAC Ticketsource site (https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre), from Bridge Bookshop in Port Erin, or Rushen Heritage Centre in Bridson Street, Port Erin.
Rushen Heritage Trust’s 2025-26 season of talks are set to continue throughout March, April and May.
Annie Kissack’s talk ‘Do the fairies sing in Manx?’ lecture will take place on March 2, followed by Dr Fenella Bazin’s ‘Gods, dragons and the Natural World’: The art of the Vikings’ lecture on April 13.
Cathy Clucas’ ‘Gaelgeyryn of Rushen: Past, present and future’ talk will then take place on May 18.
Tickets for each talk will go on sale after the previous talk has taken place.
For more details about this season’s talks, you can contact RHT coordinator John Quirk at [email protected] or on 464634.