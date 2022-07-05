Bank staff raise money with walk

Standard Bank Isle of Man staff have taken part in a Memorial Walk Challenge in memory of employees Simon Nuttall and Martin Devereau, who died in 2021.

They walked over 855 kilometres in total, with each employee challenged to walk 10km across a weekend – with the aim to raise £1 per kilometre.

A group walk also took place where employees and members of Simon’s and Martin’s families completed a section of the former Douglas to Peel railway line.

Employees raised £1,877.10 which was matched pound for pound by Standard Bank, bringing the total amount to £3,754.20. The funds were split equally and donated to Alzheimer’s Society Isle of Man and the Isle of Man Woodland Trust – charities chosen by Simon’s and Martin’s families.

Chris Till, chief executive officer at Standard Bank Isle of Man, said: ‘It has been incredible to see so many Standard Bank employees take part in the Memorial Walk Challenge in honour of Simon and Martin.

‘The walk seemed a fitting way to remember them - both having worked with us for many years. Martin and Simon are still very much missed, and it was overwhelming to see so many staff support either by walking, undertaking their own challenge or even those that couldn’t take part, by generously donating to the fund raising.

‘The Isle of Man Woodland Trust and Alzheimer’s Society Isle of Man are two very deserving local charities, and Standard Bank has been delighted to match the funds raised by our colleagues.’

